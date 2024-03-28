Two Fort Carson soldiers injured after helicopter crash Wednesday evening

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Two soldiers were injured after a helicopter crash Wednesday evening, according to Fort Carson officials. It happened around 6:30 p.m.

Officials at Fort Carson say an AH-64 Apache helicopter from the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, crashed during a routine training exercise on base.

They say two soldiers suffered minor injuries, and were transported to Evans Army Community Hospital.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as more information becomes available.

