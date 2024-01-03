Two city employees injured after being hit in UTV vehicle, driver suspected of being under the influence

PUEBLO, Colo. — Two city employees are in the hospital after a crash Wednesday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

It happened just before 10:15 a.m. near the intersection of Airport Rd. & S. Union Blvd.

Police say that a vehicle was leaving the roadway when it hit a City of Colorado Springs-owned UTV. The UTV had two employees inside who were doing maintenance at Memorial Park.

Both employees were taken to the hospital, and police say that one of them had serious injuries as a result of the crash.

The driver of the vehicle, James Holm, was taken into custody for DUI. According to police, he is also being charged with vehicular assault and reckless driving. Holm has been booked into the El Paso County Jail.

