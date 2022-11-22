Two arrested after El Paso County Sheriff responds to stabbing Monday

EL PASO COUNTY, CO — The El Paso County Sheriffs' department said two people were arrested for their alleged involvement in a stabbing as well as assaulting an El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy on Monday evening.

The announcement came Tuesday when ESPO said that deputies were dispatched to a stabbing on Forest Road in the Stratmoor Valley of unincorporated El Paso County.

As deputies arrived at the scene several people were fighting in the street, after separating and detaining the parties involved in the fight deputies noticed one of the people detained was suffering from a stab wound. The victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover.

21-year-old Moises Ortiz-Ortega was detained at the scene, and he is being held without bond. Below is a list of charges he is facing:



1st Degree Assault

2nd Degree Assault

Menacing

Other Misdemeanor crimes

18-year-old Anjelina Palomera was also arrested at the scene for punching a deputy in the face. The deputy is okay, and Palomera has since bonded out of jail.

If you are a witness to this incident, you are asked to call the Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 719-520-7777.

