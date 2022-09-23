Two adults sent to a local hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to Colorado Springs Police Twitter, CSPD responded to a reported stabbing in the 1200 block of Dancing Horse Drive. Two victims have been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. A suspect has been taken into custody and there is no threat to the community.

CSPD Twitter CSPD Twitter on 9.22.22

