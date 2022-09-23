Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Two adults sent to a local hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries

CSPD responded to a reported stabbing in the 1200 block of Dancing Horse Drive. Two victims have been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. A suspect has been taken into custody and there is no threat to the community.
Area roped off as the Violent Crimes Detectives investigates.jpg
Posted at 10:16 PM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-23 00:19:04-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to Colorado Springs Police Twitter, CSPD responded to a reported stabbing in the 1200 block of Dancing Horse Drive. Two victims have been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. A suspect has been taken into custody and there is no threat to the community.

cspd twitter.png
CSPD Twitter on 9.22.22

Tune into KOAA News5 for more updates.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Nominate someone amazing in your community