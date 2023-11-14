Turkeys for Southern Colorado tables ⏤ 15,000 needed now

COLORADO SPRINGS — There is added pressure this week at Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado.

"We expect to distribute between 14 and 15,000 turkeys on Saturday,” said Care and Share, President and CEO, Nate Springer.”

The non-profit is working to buy and collect turkeys so families across Southern Colorado who cannot afford one, have an option.

"Food's, what unites us, it's what brings families around the table,” said Springer, “And we want people to be able to bring their families home on the holidays, have a good meal.”

This year it is estimated that two to 3,000 more turkeys are needed than a year ago.

“So many of our partner agencies are seeing and feeling an increased need from the members of our community looking for turkeys looking for supplemental food,” said Care and Share, Chief Operating Officer, Shannon Coker.

The non-profit distributes food to nearly 300 food banks in communities across Southern Colorado.

The yearly Take a Turkey to Work donation day is scheduled for Friday and will hopefully top off the turkey donation goal.

On Friday, turkeys can be dropped off at the Care and Share warehouse in Colorado Springs or one of the participating King Soopers locations in Southern Colorado listed below.

King Soopers Drop-Off Locations:

3250 Centennial Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80907

815 Cheyenne Meadows Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80906

3570 Hartsel Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

6030 Stetson Hills Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80923

9225 North Union Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80920

102 W. 29th St., Pueblo, CO 81008

3050 W. Northern Ave., Pueblo, CO 81005

131 Market St., Alamosa, CO 81101

