Tuition hikes, cuts to UCCS cybersecurity programs on CU Board of Regents' proposed budget

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — According to the CU Board of Regents' budget proposal for the 2025-26 academic year,prospective students may see a more than 2% increase for in-state tuition including at UCCS.

Though that's for incoming students, the tuition hikes made Senior Eunice Rivera think about her siblings.

"This has been my dream school since third grade," said Rivera, a senior at UCCS, "Looking out for my little siblings' futures like it would be pretty frustrating to see if, if that was a bigger barrier."

In a statement, Governor Polis's office said his proposed in-state tuition would be capped at 2.3%. It's an increase his administration says is a "reasonable amount." However, cuts could come in other places.

"I come from a low-income household, and if I couldn't afford it, then I couldn't do this and go to law school," said UCCS student Greg Abukar-Duru.

The budget proposal from earlier this month shows the CU Board of Regents is considering taking $2 million from the school's popular cybersecurity programs.

"I know a lot of workers here that are in cybersecurity and just students in general," said UCCS student Ben Moses.

"A lot of people say it's one of the main reasons why they go to university," Abukar-Duru said.

According to a school spokesperson, the cuts would not impact curriculum as much as extracurricular clubs and outreach programs.

Before this proposed budget goes final, both the state legislature and the Board of Regents must sign off on it.

