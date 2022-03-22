TrueSport hosting spring break camps for Southside Colorado Springs Elementary School students

COLORADO SPRINGS — With spring break upon us, the United States Anti-Doping Agency's youth sports outreach program, TrueSport, is partnering with Hillside Connection to host camps for Southside Colorado Springs Elementary School students.

Three-time wheelchair basketball Paralympic medalist and TrueSport Athlete Ambassador, Trevon Jenifer, educated students on the values of sportsmanship and goal-setting, as well as provided some coaching during a basketball skills and drills session.

"I'm not saying every kid out here's going to become a basketball star, but what we're giving them are life skills," said Jenifer. "Lessons, so that way they can take that on when they start to get older and become adults."

Jenifer was born without legs due to a rare disease called Congenital Phocomelia. In 2010, Jenifer joined the US Men's National Team where he went on to win two golds and a bronze medal in the Paralympic Games.

TrueSport additionally guided students through a STEM project that tests the sugar content of beverages and a tower-building activity to challenge their ability to strategize as a team.

The three-day camp began on March 21 and will hold other events on March 23 and 25. The camp is being held at the Hillside Connection Enrichment Center and the Hillside Community Center. For more information, visit here.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.