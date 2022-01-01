Ryan Peretti is a News Producer for KOAA News5 in Colorado Springs - Pueblo.

Prior to moving to Colorado, Ryan started his career in radio as part of the iHeart Sports Network. He covered multiple regions including the sports scene in the Centennial State.

Ryan grew up in Flagstaff, Arizona where he graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism. During his college career, Ryan was named a finalist for best basketball play-by-play by the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System. He was among the few recipients of the Golden Axe award which highlighted graduates for giving back to the local community.

He joined the news team to help share stories of those who need to be heard. Ryan believes strong journalism brings different cultures together within the community.

When he isn’t delivering news to southern Colorado, you can find him adventuring outdoors, on the slopes or playing disc golf.

Contact Ryan:

Email: ryan.peretti@koaa.com

Twitter: @Ryan_Peretti

