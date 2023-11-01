TRICK OR TREAT TRADITION ON TEJON STREET

COLORADO SPRINGS — Halloween 2023 is likely a coat over your costume night in Colorado Springs.

Whatever the weather, Halloween is always popular on Tejon Street for trick-or-treaters and many neighbors who decorate to welcome them.

“Oh, I love it. Halloween is my holiday,” said Tejon Street Resident, Terry Darby.

Locals on this street in Colorado Springs, Old North End do some impressive Halloween decorating.

“People ask, well, where do you put all this stuff? And literally it is back in my garage. There's golly 24 square feet that is nothing but boxes of these guys,” said Tejon Street Resident, Doug Gardner.

His front yard is covered with dozens of life size skeletons, ghosts, and ghouls.

“It's fun but it's a heck of a lot of work,” said Gardner.

It is self inflicted work that grows a little each year as neighbors watch each others Halloween efforts expand.

Darby lives right across the street from Gardner.

“I'd look at him and say, oh gosh, Doug's going to Home Depot to get more stuff, so we got to get in the car,” said Darby, “I think it's kind of taken off from there.”

At these houses and more. all the decorating attracts a lot of people walking by.and on Halloween so many trick-or-treaters, candy is purchased in bulk.

“Our best year was four years ago,” said Darby.

That year the number of trick-or-treaters topped 2,000.

“That didn't count the parents that are packing the streets,” said Gardner.

Laughs and excitement are obvious as crowds of kids go up and down the street making it clear why the Tejon Street Halloween is a tradition.

