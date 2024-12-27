Travel rush expected to get busier at the Colorado Springs Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS — The travel rush at the Colorado Springs (COS) Airport is about to get busier. A spokesperson tells News5 Sunday, December 29 and Sunday, January 5 will be the busiest.

So far this holiday season, the COS Airport has seen about the same number of travelers as last year. But, an airport spokesperson tells News5 they won't know the final numbers until next month.

"Through the peak holiday period, which began on the 20 of December, we are looking at about 100,000 people total coming through the airport," said Aidan Ryan, Marketing and Communications Manager for the COS Airport. "So that's 50,000 outbound travelers through that holiday period."

The 50% discount in long term parking lasts until January 2.

