COS Airport announces holiday parking discount starting Friday, ends January 2

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs (COS) Airport announced its holiday parking promotion, which offers 50% off daily long-term parking starting Friday and ending January 2.

The airport says as holiday travel increases, the short-term and long-term parking lots may fill up.

If this happens, they encourage you to follow signs to the overflow lot, which is located west of the terminal. You can access the overflow lot by following signage to the short-term lot. The discount also applies to the overflow lot, but not the short-term lot.

The airport also says to allow ample time you may need to navigate the parking lots.

___





Colorado Woman Drops It All To Attempt A Rescue Gina Hluska is the founder of Elite Equine Rescue in El Paso County, and despite getting a call for help on Thanksgiving she dropped everything to try and save the life of an animal in dire need. Colorado woman drives hundreds of miles to help starving horse

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.