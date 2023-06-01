Trail erosion causing headaches? Here are the steps to get trails fixed

EL PASO COUNTY, CO — There's a need for extra caution on local hiking and biking trails all throughout Colorado Springs because of damage caused by recent rains.

There are some very large erosion channels caused by the very heavy rainstorms from a couple of weeks ago. Once the damage starts, it often gets worse with rain events that follow.

Since the local trail systems are so large, reports from trail users are encouraged in helping the fight against erosion.

"We do have several rangers who patrol our trails daily but they're not on all of the trails all of the time," said Gillian Rossi, Lead Ranger with Colorado Springs Parks and Recreation. "So, visitors might find a section of trail that needs repair that we might not have spotted right away."

Phone calls are fine but using the GoCOS app is preferred for reporting because pictures of the damaged location can be attached.

