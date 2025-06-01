Tragedy on Lake Pueblo; Young man drowns during fishing trip

PUEBLO, Colo — A Pueblo family is mourning the sudden death of a 28-year-old father after a fishing trip turned tragic on Lake Pueblo Friday evening.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is reminding everyone who goes on the water to wear life jackets and prepare for unpredictable weather conditions on Colorado waters.

“The person that is missing here at the Pueblo Reservoir is Derrick Vigil. He’s my son-in-law,” said Charessa Benavidez early Saturday as the search for her loved one continued.

While we interviewed members of Vigil's family, who permitted us to air this interview, it should be noted that neither the Pueblo County Coroner nor CPW has released the identity of the individual who has died at this time.

What began as a routine fishing trip among friends quickly escalated into a life-or-death emergency.

“The three adults were fishing at that time on the lake when a strong windstorm came through,” said Kara Van Hoose with CPW. “Two people were able to swim to shore. One person remained in the water and was missing.”

That missing boater was later identified by family as Derrick L. Vigil Jr., devoted partner and father of two young children.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Friday, CPW and Lake Pueblo State Park rangers launched an intensive search and rescue operation, deploying their Marine Evidence Recovery Team (MERT). The effort continued into Saturday, with support from local agencies including the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office and the Pueblo West Fire Department.

Even with sonar, drones, and an underwater robot, it took nearly 24 hours to locate Vigil’s body.

Vigil’s family describes him as a resilient and loving individual.

“He’s an amazing young man, a good father, a very kind-hearted person,” said Benavidez. “He’s been through a lot of struggles in his life, and he’s overcome them all. I was hoping that this was going to be one of his survival stories.”

Benavidez said Vigil and his friends were caught off guard by the fast-moving storm. As the boat began to fill with water, the group jumped into the lake in an attempt to reach the shore.

“What I was told is that they were right here in this area,” she explained, pointing to the shoreline, “and that one of the people swam to this side of the beach, and then two of them, including my son-in-law, Derrick, were coming to swim to this side.”

Officials confirmed that none of the three individuals aboard the boat were wearing life jackets at the time of the incident.

“Life jackets can save your life,” said Van Hoose. “If you’re wearing them, you have a much better chance of being able to swim to shore, being rescued by anybody who’s in the water, and saving yourself as well.”

Van Hoose also warned of how quickly the weather can shift on Colorado lakes, “Its been a long search, It’s been blazing hot for most of the day with little cloud. And then all of a sudden, these clouds rolled in, and now it’s raining and lightning with really heavy winds. That’s just how fast things can change in Colorado, and especially here in Pueblo.”

In the event of a capsized vessel, Van Hoose advises staying with the boat whenever possible, “That boat is probably going to float,” she said. “If you can go underneath it and create that little air pocket, you can stay, or even stay on top of the boat, if you can.”

Vigil’s suspected body was recovered Saturday evening.

The Pueblo County Coroner's Office still needs to confirm the identity, but the family told News 5 of the search early Saturday morning. Loved ones remember him for his passions and his love for the outdoors.

“He loves to fish,” said Benavidez. “You know, you’re born here in Pueblo, and there’s lots of spots to fish. So he was young and enjoyed his time with his friends.”

CPW is reminding anyone heading out on the water to check the weather forecast, always wear a life jacket, and have a safety plan in place.

Sadly, the tragedy comes just days after new life jacket loaner stations have been placed across the lake. Check out our coverage below to learn more.

