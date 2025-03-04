Traffic study for proposed Buc-ee's north of Colorado Springs released

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KOAA) — For months News5 has been receiving emails from residents who are both opposed to and in favor of a proposed Buc-ee's in Palmer Lake.

The gas station chain known for its iconic beaver has a location in Johnstown, and when word got out that Palmer Lake could be home to the Centennial State's second location through a proposed flagpole annexation, people turned out to a town council meeting to speak out.

The Town of Palmer Lake is having at least three studies done to evaluate the impact of the proposed Buc-ee's, and News5 received the results of one of those studies on Tuesday. Resolution number 54-2024authorized an agreement with Stolfus and Associates to conduct an independent traffic analysis, you can read the full report at the bottom of this article.

The proposed location is west of I-25 off County Line Road.

The study found that the existing traffic operations in 2025 are "acceptable at all study intersections. Delays and queues are minor." The study also found that the two proposed site accesses along Beacon Lite Road meet the El Paso County requires access spacing, but the proposed site access along County Line Road does not meet required access spacing. However, since the El Paso County Line Road access site is a "right-out only," the limited spacing is not expected to cause operational or safety problems, according to the report.

As of Tuesday, the town council has only approved the annexation and there is still a long road ahead for the proposed gas station.

You can read the "Conclusion and Recommendations" from the study starting on page 3 in the document below:





Powerful spring storm will rock Southern Colorado today and Tuesday After a gorgeous weekend, we're looking at a very busy start to the week for Southern Colorado. A powerful spring storm will produce widespread 30-50 mph gusts on Monday. These dry, downslope winds will increase fire danger on Monday along and east of the I-25 corridor. Red Flag Warnings will be in effect from 11 am until 7 pm. Powerful spring storm will rock Southern Colorado today and Tuesday

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.