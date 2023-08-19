Traffic deaths: Too many in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY — Close to 60 drivers were pulled over in just four hours during a Friday morning “surge” patrol in Eastern El Paso County.

“El Paso County, unfortunately for last year has led our state in traffic fatalities,” said El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit Supervisor, Sergeant Jason Haag.

Data from the state shows 83 people died on El Paso County roads last year.

The county is on a similar track halfway through this year.

“It's disheartening, really, because it's things we can fix,” said Haag, “We can fix those behaviors, we can slow down, we cannot drive impaired, not drive distracted.”

The surge patrols educate individuals and send a message to all the drivers who pass by.

“We want to make a traffic safety culture where people…want to drive safe,” said Haag.

Traffic enforcement is a priority as long as the traffic fatality numbers remain high.

