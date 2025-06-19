‘Traffic control saves lives,’ neighbors advocating for a traffic light at one busy intersection in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A viewer reached out to News5 with safety concerns about an intersection in Pueblo near Lake Minnequa Park.

In the email, she asked why the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) canceled the funding for a traffic light at Mirror Avenue and Pueblo Boulevard, which is located near Lake Minnequa.

“The intersection is very busy,” said Cate Roldan, who can see the Mirror Avenue and Pueblo Boulevard intersection from her front yard.

“We have had several accidents there,” said Roldan.

Data from the Pueblo Police Department shows a total of four accidents, four citations and six warnings at the intersection over the past year.

Roldan said she has seen some close calls and is worried about driver's safety.

“Every time that we go to that intersection to try to cross, to make a left hand turn, you're taking your life into your hands,” said Roldan.

When a car takes a left turn, it's only seconds before oncoming traffic passes by.

“It's very hard to cross going left,” said Roldan. “And it's very hard to see also, because there are some trees that grew wild, trees that grew up. So, it's hard to get a good visual before you turn.”

Roldan said she has been waiting for a traffic light at this intersection for years.

“Traffic control saves lives, reduces the amount of traffic going both ways so that someone can adequately cross (or) turn safely,” said Roldan.

According to Pueblo Public Works, CDOT awarded the city a Highway Safety Improvement Program grant in 2022 for a traffic light. But, a short time later, the Director of Pueblo Public Works said CDOT took back the award, saying that the signal was not needed.

According to CDOT, they said the award was given with the condition that traffic data would meet certain specifications. CDOT did a study and found the intersection didn't have enough traffic to get the grant for the traffic light.

The land surrounding this intersection is now being developed, and with more people driving through, Pueblo Public Works argues this area will need a traffic signal.

“Stop the red tape. Somebody finally decided that, yes, we do need that. Make the decision. It will help the community around here. I'm sure our neighbors will be very grateful, and anybody who comes to that intersection,” said Roldan.

The city said the developer would be responsible for a traffic signal, but a specific date for the project has not been announced.

