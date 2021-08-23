Traffic collision leaves 1 dead, 6 injured near Calhan

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a four-vehicle crash that on Highway 24 near Calhan that killed one person and injured six others.

A 1994 International dump truck was traveling westbound on Hwy 24 before crashing into a Toyota Sienna and Nissan Titan, both traveling eastbound on the highway.

A 2006 Harley Davidson was also traveling eastbound on Hwy 24 before the driver laid his motorcycle down to avoid the collision.

The driver of the Toyota died as a result of the crash.

All other involved parties were transported to nearby hospitals ranging from moderate to serious injuries.

For further information, contact Colorado State Patrol at 719-544-2424.