Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Traffic collision leaves 1 dead, 6 injured near Calhan

items.[0].image.alt
AP
Fatal Accident
Fatal Crash
Posted at 10:51 PM, Aug 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 00:51:27-04

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a four-vehicle crash that on Highway 24 near Calhan that killed one person and injured six others.

A 1994 International dump truck was traveling westbound on Hwy 24 before crashing into a Toyota Sienna and Nissan Titan, both traveling eastbound on the highway.

A 2006 Harley Davidson was also traveling eastbound on Hwy 24 before the driver laid his motorcycle down to avoid the collision.

The driver of the Toyota died as a result of the crash.

All other involved parties were transported to nearby hospitals ranging from moderate to serious injuries.

For further information, contact Colorado State Patrol at 719-544-2424.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards