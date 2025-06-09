Tours of a rare historic World War II plane happening this week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — You can take a tour of a rare historic World War II plane this week. A B-25 Bomber called 'Maid in the Shade' landed outside of Cutter Aviation near the Colorado Springs Airport Monday.

The Airbase Arizona Flying Museum brought the plane in as part of its Flying Legends of Victory Tour.

This B-25 flew 15 combat missions over Italy and Yugoslavia during World War II.

"We are a museum who’s artifacts work, so, its nothing like seeing an airplane that’s up on a stick outside an airport, that’s great, but when you see it actually fly, you can hear it, smell it, and touch it, that sort of thing is neat," said Robert Racoosin with the Airbase Arizona Flying Museum.

Tours of the plane start Tuesday. If you want more information on tours, click here.

