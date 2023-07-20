Tornado warned storm levels trees on Pikes Peak

Tense moments for Brad Carroll on Thursday afternoon when he received a tornado warning while driving down Pikes Peak.

"The warning on our phones went off of a tornado warning so we pulled over. After the weather cleared some we continued down and saw all the downed trees just a half mile from where we were" says Carroll.

Brad Carroll Pikes Peak widespread tree damage after storm

At 2 pm on July 20th, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Pueblo issued a tornado warning for Teller and El Paso Counties, including Pikes Peak.

The aftermath of this storm is shown from the eyes of Carroll. He describes the scene as "a large debris field, sheared off trees and a clear path of destruction."

Brad Carroll large tree downed on Pikes Peak after a storm

Brad Carroll tree damage on Pikes Peak

The NWS in Pueblo is working with local officials to determine whether, in fact, a tornado did touch down.

