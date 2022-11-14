Top investment execs talk inflation with Colorado Springs clients

COLORADO SPRINGS — For most of 2022 inflation has been above eight percent month after month. Most recently it did drop just below eight percent, but the latest number is still considered high.

“I just think people are nervous this year, because you've had a lot of, obviously market volatility. And so this year has been a bit odd because both stocks and bonds are down. That doesn't happen often historically,” said Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, Chief Investment Officer, Brent Schutte.

Northwestern Executives traveled from the home office in Wisconsin to Colorado Springs for face-to-face time with staff and clients.

“I do think it's important to be out in public and to talk to individual investors and let them ask questions,” said Schutte.

He has been at this more than 25 years and during that time has worked through a lot of news making economic hurdles.

"I've been through COVID, I've been through the great financial crisis, I've been through the stock market crash of 2000."

During a question and answer style meeting in Colorado Springs, Schutte said it is important to understand what is causing inflation to formulate informed decisions on when it will ease.

“If you alleviate what's wrong with the economy, you alleviate what's wrong with the market. And I think next year will be a better year for those investors invested both in stocks and bonds.”

Over the last year an abundance of cash went into the economy while supply chain issues limited goods. The basic economic principle of supply and demand pushed up prices.

There was also the high demand for employees. Company leaders raising wages to attract workers will often off-set the cost by raising prices for their goods and services.

Schutte sees indications that some of the factors causing inflation are starting to ease.

“When we pull it apart. And we look, you do see all the things that led us up to where we're at today are now pointing the opposite direction,” said Schutte, “ And so I do feel you're going to have the biggest economic concern, which is inflation become more alleviated.”

He also cautions that improvements will not happen quickly.

His discussions about investing include a looking ahead five, 10 and 15 years or more..

