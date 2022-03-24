Too many pedestrians dying on Colorado roads

EL PASO COUNTY — Hundreds of people die each year in crashes on Colorado roads, It includes an increasing and significant number of pedestrians and cyclists.

During 2021 El Paso County had 16 people die in auto pedestrian accidents. It is an unwanted leading number. Across Colorado the number is 92 pedestrians killed. Then add in 15 bicycle deaths.

Combined it is a significant portion of crash caused deaths on Colorado roads. “A lot of people don’t realize that a full 15% of that, fatalities that we see on our roadways, involve a pedestrian or a bicyclist and really those crashes are some of the most horrendous we see,” said Sam Cole with the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Both drivers and pedestrians contribute to the problem. Distraction is a major contributor with people behind the wheel, also on foot paying more attention to things like a mobile phone rather than paying attention to where they are going.

Jaywalking is also getting the attention of public safety leaders. “Drivers aren’t expecting to see you mid block and that’s why so many of these crashes happen,” said Cole. In Colorado Springs police have plans to increase enforcement in areas of the city where it is happening a lot.

Consequences of any size vehicle hitting an unprotected body go beyond who is to blame. “That’s why you need to be extra careful. Keep your head up, stay off your phone, use crosswalks, and be especially careful in the dark,” said Cole