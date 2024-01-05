Tolls for the express lane of the I-25 Gap will start Jan. 17

COLORADO — Drivers will soon have to pay for the express lane in the I-25 Gap between Monument and Castle Rock. Officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation have confirmed that the toll will start on Jan. 17.

In Jan. of 2021, two of the five bridges in the Gap had been completed.

The express lanes first opened in Dec. of 2021. Since then, those tolls were waived for testing.

The other lanes of the interstate are toll free.

