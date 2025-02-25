To the ballot box: Pueblo City Council brings city's future utility provider to voters

PUEBLO — Pueblo City Council voting 6-1 to bring a question to voters this May that would decide the fate of the city's future utility provider. This question will appear on the city's May 6 ballot:

"Should the City of Pueblo cancel its franchise agreement with Black Hills Electric and acquire the generation, transmission, and distribution assets of Black Hills Electric, if determined feasible?"

If Pueblo residents vote in favor, it will terminate the city's agreement with Black Hills Energy and move city utilities to a municipal service.

"Black Hills exploits this community," said one Pueblo resident at Monday night's meeting. "I think they are predatory."

This move came partly in response to Black Hills Energy saying it will raise its utility rates by 14%. The City of Pueblo argues a municipal system would decrease utility costs.

Monday night, however, some residents and Black Hills Energy say replacing the system entirely would cost even more.

"The city doesn't know how much a government utility takeover would cost, and there is no guarantee electric bills would go down," said Black Hills Representative Campbell Hawkins.

According to Pueblo Public Works, the city is awaiting the results of a feasibility study that will determine if a municipal service can work and if it would save Pueblo residents money.

"There's a lot of room for the city to be able to proceed if there's a feasible project going forward, and if there isn't? Then the project is dead there," said Pueblo Public Works Director Andrew Hayes.

