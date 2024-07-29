'To stop small arguments from turning into street violence,' Men of Influence celebrate its 3rd anniversary

COLROADO SPRINGS — Dedicated to decreasing street violence and creating a safer community for children in Colorado Springs, The Men of Influence celebrates its 3rd year anniversary on Sunday.

Lines of families awaited their turn for a quick haircut or to pick up new school supplies. It's all to celebrate the non-profits third anniversary of helping the Colorado Springs community.

“Today is our third anniversary actually to the day it was three years ago we had our first meeting today,” Walls said.

Shaun Walls is a founding member of The Men Of Influence . On Sunday, kids were able to pick out a free backpacks, pens and notebooks to use this school year.

“We do things like this big backpack giveaway we got here because that we got going on and also vouchers for future haircuts. We know everyone's not starting school right now so you got them a voucher so that they'll be able to have a fresh haircut whenever their school day2 starts,” Walls said.

Volunteers also breaded hair and gave free haircuts. Walls said Sunday was about bringing the community together and it all starts with the little ones.

“Just knowing that someone cares about them you know just it's not like we solved the problems for him you know everyday could get a book bag and some some school supplies but knowing that someone in the neighborhood took the time to go by him put stuff in it for him and they can get it you know the kids really do like,” Walls said.

The Men of Influence is a Colorado Springs based organization that works to prevent violence. For the past three years they have worked with local gangs to try to open lines of communication before issues escalate.

“We're a group of men that are conglomerates of former and current gang members in the city. Our job is to open lines of communication within the city to stop small arguments from turning into street violence and gun violence and really protect our kids from said violence,” Walls said.

He said a major focus of their mission is working with youth and teenagers.

“We want the kids to find other things to do besides, you know, street stuff,” Walls said.

Walls said they have a mentorship program and teen night on the very first day.

“So our goal is to provide something for them to do positively with their time so that they're not having idle time where negativity usually breeds itself with our youth,” Walls said.

He said M.O.I is also working with the citadel mall to make it a safer place.

“Our goal here is to make sure that people know that it's safe and it's a good fun place to be, and that there are good stores and there's food here and you could bring your kids and walk around. So being able to build that relationship with the rest of the vendors in the mall and with the administration here at the mall, is our goal for this year too,” Walls said.

This summer, The Men Of Influence opened their new headquarters at the Citadel Mall. walls hope to host many more community events

“It's fantastic and we're really glad to be able to partner with the Citadel and because they know that it was a need for the for them to have something like this in here where for you know, folks are trying to run a business and they want to make money and take care of their families and stuff and have someone that's here to hey, we're that's really not our jam,” Walls said.

The Men of Influence headquarters is in the Citadel Mall suite 2300.

