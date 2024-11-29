'Tis the season,' one Colorado Springs nursery sells tons of Christmas trees the day after Thanksgiving

COLORADO SPRINGS — The holidays are underway. The day after Thanksgiving many families are preparing for Christmas, Hanukkah, and the rest of the holiday season. One tradition many people participate in is picking out the perfect Christmas tree.

“This is Harding's nursery, and we do cut Christmas trees and live Christmas trees. We have about 1200 cut Christmas trees, noble first, Fraser, first, nordmans, Douglas. And then we also have for the natives, we have white fur and pinion pint,” Kristen Burnside said.

Kristen Burnside is the Co-Owner of Harding Nursery. She said any size, shape, or kind of Christmas tree you are looking for, they got it.

“So come pick out your tree, and then we put a soul tag on them, and then we put them over to get loaded,” Burnside said.

She said before customers go, they can get a fresh cut.

“And our guys help load it and tie it down and everything for you,” Burnside said.

Harding Nursery is a family-owned and operated business in Colorado Springs.

Eleanor Sheahan

“We have hot apple cider. It's our home to make our hot apple cider so we have it for all the kids and cookies and candies and just try and make it very just a heartwarming and fun-filled family day for them,” Burnside said.

Burnside hopes to pass along her favorite tradition to other families.

“My favorite holiday tradition is definitely picking out a Christmas tree and putting them up. And those are my favorite,” Burnside said.

Once you pick out your Christmas tree, you're going to need some ornaments to decorate it, and one shop in Manitou Springs got you covered.

Eleanor Sheahan

It is called Christmas in Manitou. Inside the Winter Wonderland store, you can find almost any kind of ornament you can imagine - like sports, Santa, kids, and even ones from Poland.

“There's different ornaments for different people, what they like. you know, you've got your wooden ones, like those Colorado deer and all of that over there,” one customer said.

Eleanor Sheahan

They also sell glowing lanterns, nutcrackers, and their famous upside-down Christmas tree.

Burnside said the best part about having a Christmas tree is decorating it.

“For me, it is all the ornaments through the many years of trips or babies or dogs or, you know, a special occasion, and then you just have an ornament on your tree, and it all comes together,” Burnside said.

Another holiday tradition is meeting Santa Claus and telling him what you want for Christmas. Santa will be here at Harding Nursery on Saturday, November 30.

Eleanor Sheahan

___





Is it 'truly' affordable to live in Colorado Springs? How easy is it to find an affordable home? If someone earns $51,000 a year and a third of their income goes to rent, they would need to find an apartment for about $1,280 a month. News5's Eleanor Sheahan takes you on a journey searching for this answer. The City of Colorado Springs wants public input on affordable housing needs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.