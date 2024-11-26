Watch Now
Tips to navigate stressful conversations this Thanksgiving

This Thanksgiving is a little unique as it is fresh off the heels of an election cycle we spoke with some people who have a little advice for navigating uncomfortable situations this holiday season.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Thanksgiving dinner table topics like politics can cause unexpected headaches and tension.

There are ways to navigate those conversations in healthy ways.

Focus on the Family's counselor, Glenn Lutjens, says he has seen families dealing with tense moments.

"Politically and spiritually," Lutjens said.

Lutjens says to be curious about other perspectives and ask questions the right ton.

He says 'why' questions typically get conversations into a difficult spot. They can also come across as aggressive. Instead, questions like these can help.

"Can you help me understand your perspective on this? What thought do you have?"

Lutjens says to end the conversations by finding common ground.

"What areas do we see similarly? Where do we agree? Now, if conversations are going negatively, a good conversation ender is... I think you and I see this differently," Lutjens said.

Because he says Thanksgiving is not about arguments but about giving thanks.

"When we think about Thanksgiving, it's time to give thanks spiritually... that's our reason," Lutjens said.

If you need help, Lutjens says Focus on the Family provides free mental health phone consultations. The number is 1-855-771-HELP.

