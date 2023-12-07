Tickets the for Ice Castles in Cripple Creek selling fast

CRIPPLE CREEK — Tickets for Cripple Creek's new winter attraction are almost sold out. Tickets to visit the ice castles in January went on sale a week ago.

The company that owns the ice castles said around 95% of the peak season tickets have been sold. The tickets that are available to be purchased are for late January and early February. More tickets will go on sale once organizers decide on an opening day.

Work has been going on for several weeks now to get the venue created and ready for the thousands of people who visit each year.

The walls of the ice castles are carefully being sculpted. Right now the ice castles are nearly 12 feet tall. Kail Hanrahan is the Ice Castles Event Manager. She said when they are done the walls will be around 20 feet tall.

“Welcome ice castles in cripple creek, we are currently building in the construction phase,” Hanrahan said.

A group of 20 artists have been busy creating this winter wonderland. They are working hard to build and create the castles so family and friends can enjoy. They use multiple tools and techniques when building, including chainsaws.

“You can see at the top of our ice walls we have some new growth, ” Hanrahan said.

The castles are formed from the ground up.

“We intentionally hand place each icicle and hope it grows in the direction we want it to, run water on it, as it expands it combines with the icicles next to it and we create an ice wall,” Hanrahan said.

She said it takes four to six weeks of cold weather to build the castles.

“We are always kind of working, working to adapt to the weather,” Hanrahan said.

On a warm day like Wednesday it is hard for the crew to mold the ice. Hanrahan said when the temperature cools off in the evenings and with snow in the forecast, that is when a lot of the creation will happen.

Once complete, the castles will have color-changing lights inside the ice.

“We will have not only the castles you get to explore but as you go through we have ice slides, ice caverns, crawl tunnels, big slides, kid slides, something for everyone,” Hanrahan said.

Town officials estimate anywhere between 80 to 100 thousand people will come check out the ice castles.

“Tourism is huge here, all the small businesses here, but you need people to come out to support the small businesses,” said Shay Ruesch.

Shay Ruesch and her family live just outside Cripple Creek. Christensen Mountain Home builders is her family’s business. Ruesch said she is excited that Cripple Creek is hosting the ice castles this year.

“This was my first time seeing them,” Ruesch said. “Today I looked over and said oh my goddess they really are right there.”

Ruesch hopes the attraction will help her business and others around Cripple Creek as well.

“I hope people will come out and see how beautiful it is and how away from the city it is because that is why I like living out here,” Ruesch said.

She said less people visit cripple creek when it is cold out, but she hopes this will bring more people to town.

“This little town has so much potential. I am glad they are going to do things like the ice castles to bring more people up here, to bring them up to the mountains,” Ruesch said.

When talking with Ruesch about the ice castles, her son, Alvin Ruesch, got very excited.

“Let's go mom, I want to go see them,” Alvin said. “It's ice castle time!”

The ice castles are not ready for the Ruesch family to visit just yet. Crews still have some work to do.

According to Hanrahan, nearly 400 people per hour will be able to venture through the castles, once they are opened. She said they let in about 200 people every thirty minutes. Once inside, people can stay and play as long as they like.

It's been two years since the Ice Castles have been to Colorado. They were previously featured in Dillon.

Right now, organizers are hoping to have them open around Christmas time. If not the goal is late December or early January. It all depends on weather conditions.

Some tickets are available now.

$27 and up for ages 12 and up

$22 for 12 years of age and under.

Off-peak tickets (Wednesdays and Thursdays)

$21 and up for general admission, ages 12 and up

$16 for ages 4-11 years old.

The castles will be built on an open area in downtown Cripple Creek.

Jeff Mosher is the Special Project Director for the town of Cripple Creek. Mosher said Cripple Creek has had a boost in visitors this past summer.

Cripple Creek is expecting even more visitors this winter because of the famous ice castles. Mosher said the ice castles fit in perfectly with the annual Cripple Creek Ice Festival. The Ice Festival is scheduled for February 17-25 2024, but people will be able to visit the castles before then.

“We anticipate anywhere from 80,000 to 100,000 thousand people to come when they are here,” Mosher said.

The winter playground is lit up at night and is built so people can slide, walk, and crawl throughout it.

“So they grow the icicles in a controlled environment and then every night they come out and plant the icicles and they spray them down in water and the castle builds off those,” Mosher said. “So they light them up and there will be music, so it is more of a night event, which will be fun.”

Cripple Creek relies heavily on tourism for their economy. Thousands of people will pass through cripple creek during the summer months. Many people come in the fall to see the leaves changing, visit the active gold mine, or test their luck at one of the many casinos in town.

Shawn Perkins has visited Cripple Creek around seven times.

“This has just been outstanding, it has been a beautiful trip,” Perkins said.

Perkins is visiting from Tulsa Oklahoma. While her friends and family play games at the casinos, Perkins likes to venture around town.

“I just love to walk up and down the street, I love all the stores here. Every time I have been here, the people have been so welcoming and kind,” Perkins said.

Perkins said she typically only visits Colorado in the summer, but she is thinking about coming back to see the ice castles in January.

“For it to come somewhere like this, it is going to draw so many people, it would be a huge financial boost for these stores. It's going to be absolutely amazing. So yes we would definitely come if we come at the same time it is here,” Perkins said.

A team of 20 people will spend nearly 8 weeks building the castles. They hope to have them built and open around Christmas time if not New Year's. The ice castles will start being built at the end of October or the beginning of November, depending on how much it snows and when.

