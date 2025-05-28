Thunderbirds arrive in Colorado Springs ahead of Air Force Academy graduation

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Thunderbirds have come to town and you may hear and see them ripping through the skies as they prepare for the Air Force Academy graduation performance on Thursday.

News5 got to meet the pilot at the front of the formation and learn where he finds inspiration before the show.

You can see the Thunderbirds practice twice Wednesday ahead of the big show on Thursday. The first is from 11 a.m. to noon, and the other is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

