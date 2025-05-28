Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Thunderbirds arrive in Colorado Springs ahead of Air Force Academy graduation

Thunderbirds arrive in Colorado Springs ahead of Air Force Academy graduation
Posted

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Thunderbirds have come to town and you may hear and see them ripping through the skies as they prepare for the Air Force Academy graduation performance on Thursday.

News5 got to meet the pilot at the front of the formation and learn where he finds inspiration before the show.

You can see the Thunderbirds practice twice Wednesday ahead of the big show on Thursday. The first is from 11 a.m. to noon, and the other is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

___

Palmer Lake couple files lawsuit against town alleging misuse of town funds

In the latest of lawsuits filed against the town, this one targets the alleged misappropriation of the town's money.

Palmer Lake couple files lawsuit against town alleging misuse of town funds

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community