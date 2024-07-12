Three-year-old injured in drive-by shooting on Thursday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department(CSPD) reported that a three-year-old was injured in a drive-by shooting late Thursday night on the south side of Colorado Springs.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of El Morro Road at approximately 10:36 p.m. regarding a shooting.

A white truck with unknown plates drove by the family's home and fired several shots that traveled into the house.

The mother, father, and child were asleep in a bedroom when the child was struck in the leg numerous times.

The father drove the child to the hospital. There is no status on their condition.

The assault unit was the responding agency and is heading the investigation.

KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.

