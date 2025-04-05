Three CSFD members heading to Tennessee to help following storms

MEMPHIS, TN — Colorado Task Force 1, which includes three members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department, is being activated to the area around Memphis, Tennessee due to significant storms and potential flooding.

The team was scheduled to be on the road Friday evening. People in the Memphis area spent much of Friday under another a tornado watch.

As the community works to clean up, many are dealing with flooding from the amount of rain the area has experienced.

