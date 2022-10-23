Three athletes trying to break the world record at the Manitou Incline

MANITOU SPRINGS — For most people coming out to the Manitou Incline, it can be quite an achievement they may not think about doing again for a little while.

But for "Crazy Bob" Stuka and other climbers, it's just another day in October. Three local athletes, 53-year-old Crazy Bob, 33-year-old Rick Webb, and 44-year-old Amber Adames, are on a race to the top of the mountain and the Guinness book of world records.

The manitou incline gains over 2,000 feet in less than a mile of 2,768 stairs.

The world record for most vertical feet climbed in 31 days is 400 thousand feet and these hikers are trying to beat it right here in Colorado.

KOAA News5 Devan Karp got the chance to meet these athletes and find out about what drives them.

"I try to do everyday spend here on the incline like almost 8-9 hours. After that, I eat, drink, sleep, and repeat another day" said Crazy Bob.

That's 8 times a day. Every single day. All month long.

But Crazy Bob, Rick, and Amber aren't alone, they've got fans that come out every day to cheer them on.

"It's also great to see the community of incliners that come out to support them. Bring them snacks, power drinks, we fill up the water cooler every morning" said Christina Grigull, an attendant at the Manitou Incline.

So when you hear the ring of a bell or the war cry of a champion, that means someone just finished a lap, and they're already on to the next one.

Some people might be dumbfounded by why anyone would want to do that. To that, Crazy Bob just says, "Well, well, well, it's always inspiration, and I would say for everyone you must trust. I trust myself, so the same thing I recommend for the people. Just trust it and focus on what you're doing."

