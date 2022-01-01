Devan Karp is a Multimedia Journalist for KOAA News5 team in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, Colorado.

As an optimistic storyteller, Devan aims to serve his local community with high-quality journalism that makes a difference in viewers' lives.

Devan was born and raised just outside of Houston, Texas. He first fell in love with broadcast journalism after Hurricane Harvey inundated his community in 2017. When his home and high school were flooded, Devan spoke with many reporters who raised awareness of the lasting problems for his town. Through their help, Devan began to understand the impact that community-focused journalism can have on everyone's lives.

Recently, Devan graduated from Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas, where he received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication. His previous work includes interning with KSAT12 ABC, the VOICES Investigative team with AAJA, KRTU 91.7FM, and his college television station Tiger TV.

When he's not working at the station, Devan can be found exploring the mountains in the great state of Colorado, In his free time, he enjoys playing the drums, catching a game of tennis, and playing with his cat at home.

Devan is beyond thrilled to serve the community and grow as a journalist in one of the most beautiful places on Earth. He's excited to get to know the people of Colorado Springs and hopes you can tune in!

Contact Devan:

Email: devan.karp@koaa.com

Twitter @devankarptv

Instagram: @devankarptv

Facebook: