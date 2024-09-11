Threats against Woodland Park School District Wednesday unfounded

WOODLAND PARK — The Woodland Park School District (WPSD) says reports of threats against a couple of its schools are unfounded.

Our newsroom first heard about the incident after viewers emailed our newsroom on Wednesday morning district communication was sent to families and staff.

KOAA 5

WPSD says it heard reports of a student threatening to bring a gun to school and telling another student to stay home.

District communications were as follows:

Dear Summit and Columbine Families,



We are writing to inform you of an anonymous threat of gun violence circulating on social media, specifically directed at our secondary campus.



The district takes all threats of this nature seriously, and our top priority is the safety of our students and staff.



In response to this threat, we are working closely with local law enforcement and will have an increased security presence.



We understand families may feel more comfortable keeping their children home. If you choose to keep your child(ren) home tomorrow, their absence will not count against them.



The Teller County Sheriff's Office met with the student in question and determined they were not a threat. The district says this was the result of a misunderstanding.

There was extra law enforcement at both Summit and Columbine Elementary Schools on Wednesday as a precaution.

___





Complaints Against Colorado Springs Homebuilder Pile Up Local families have faced months of delays, failed inspections, even threats of foreclosure for Creekstone's mishandlings. Complaints against Colorado Springs homebuilder pile up

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.