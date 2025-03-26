Things to do with your kids in Colorado Springs on Spring Break

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Wednesday marks the halfway mark of Spring Break for many families in the Colorado Springs area.

If you're running out of ideas when it comes to what to do to keep your kids busy, consider checking the website of Visit Colorado Springs!

-Click here for a list of the top Spring Break Activities from Visit COS

-Click here for Spring Break ideas on a budget from Visit COS

-Click here for the events calendar from Visit COS

-Click here for top activities for kids under 10 from Visit COS

"We are definitely not just for tourists," Director of Communications for Visit COS Alexea Veneracion said. "I moved here in 2015. It's been 10 years, and VisitCOS.com was my main resource for learning what I should be doing, events going on, and different ideas for itineraries when I bring my friends and family to town. So it's certainly for everyone who just wants information on what they should be out and doing."

Veneracion was full of ideas when asked what kind of activities were available to keep the kids busy this week.

"Staycation ideas," Veneracion said with a smile. "You can check out Great Wolf Lodge, even for a day they have the water park for day passes. So that's a lower-cost activity you can go do. And our museums that are free, the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, or some low-cost museums like the Space Foundation Discovery Center and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum."

Veneracion pointed to a number of blogs on their website. If you're looking to enjoy the outdoors, you can visit the 25 Best Hiking and Biking Trails in Colorado Springs list by clicking here.

If you're already planning for Spring Break 2026, Veneracion recommends camps, but they fill up fast!

"But keep in mind for next year, there are camps at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo," Veneracion added. "There are different camps at the nature centers, Bear Creek and Fountain Creek Nature Centers. There are camps through City Rock for kids who like climbing."

If you have unique Spring Break ideas, you can email News@koaa.com and we may share them with our viewers! Just include in the subject line "Spring Break Idea."





