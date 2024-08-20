'They're coming for you,' another smoke shop in Colorado Springs falls victim of smash and grab Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Another smoke shop in Colorado Springs has fallen victim to a smash-and-grab burglary.

According to Glass Act Smoke Shop their business along North Academy Boulevard was the latest target in a string of burglaries on smoke shops in Colorado Springs.

The incident which was caught on surveillance footage by the store, and shared with News5, shows a Kia sedan crash into the storefront just after 5:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. That vehicle was left at the scene but it is unclear if it was stolen.

CAUGHT OF CAMERA: Another Smoke Shop Falls Victim of Smash and Grab Burglary

In the video, six people can be seen entering the store and taking items off the shelves. The owners do not know how much was taken but expect it to be thousands of dollars in damages and lost property.

Glass Act Smoke Shop Employee Warns Other Business To Prepare Themselves

Jacob Lumbon, an employee with Glass Act Smoke Shop spoke to us at the scene, he says he moved to Colorado Springs from Miami to start a new life and expected Colorado Springs to feel safer, but says crime is getting worse just in the time that he has moved here.

News5 reached out to the Colorado Springs Police Department Tuesday morning for comment on the incident and to see where the department is in the investigation. Their office has not responded to us as of publishing this article.

News5's Peter Choi is looking into the continued trend of smash-and-grabs across Colorado Springs and is working to see what authorities are doing about these incidents, he will have a full report on News5 at 6 p.m.

Another Smash and Grab in Colorado Springs on Monday morning

On Monday, another smoke shop in Colorado Springs just about 24 hours before this incident. Owners of Speedys Smoke Shop told our newsroom around $10,000 worth of damage and lost property was reported.

This is a developing story.

