'They are my world': Local mom finds help in Peak Vista's family support group

COLORADO SPRINGS— Parenting is no easy task. One mom who News 5 spoke with has five boys, three of whom have disabilities.

Peak Vista Community Health Centerswants to help parents and caregivers in similar situations by offering a monthly meeting.

"It's a blessing. It is," said Teresa Wright, a mother of five.

Wright says she has five boys, three of them have disabilities. Just like any other parents, challenging moments come and go.

"It's a 24/7 job. It doesn't go away," Wright said. "What if something happens to me. Who's going to step in?"

Peak Vista's Family Support Networking Group has helped answer those questions.

"We speak the same language. Being able to share experiences of what day of programs are good. where have you had good experience. what host homes. Residential agencies," Wright said.

Dr. Marshal Ash is a psychiatrist with Peak Vista Community Health Centers. He says he's seen the meeting's positive impact.

"One parent talking about the struggle that they just overcame. Later in the day, I hear from other parents who are about to go into that struggle," Dr. Ash said.

That's what parents and caregivers need to continue to support their loved ones.

"They are my world. I'm just blessed to be their mom," Wright said.

The Family Support Networking Group is free and meets at 4 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every month. Attendees don't need to sign up beforehand.

3207 N Academy Blvd Suite 3100 & 3500 Suite 3100 & 3500, Colorado Springs, CO 80917





