Therapy group in Pueblo aims to help teenagers with mental health issues

PUEBLO, Colo. — A therapy group in Pueblo wants to help teenagers with their mental health issues. A New Leaf Therapy received a $25,000 grant from the Pueblo Health Department.

The money is being used to help teenagers from 13 to 18 years old with free therapy sessions. This includes the following:



horse therapy

trauma recovery

anxiety group

"Kids are struggling," said Regan Young with A New Leaf Therapy. "I think today there's a lot to navigate in the world. We've seen really big increases in rates of anxiety, depression, PTSD, and ADHD. So, I think that kids need this kind of support and help."

To learn more about the free therapy sessions or to sign up, visit A New Leaf Therapy's website.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.