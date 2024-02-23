Watch Now
Therapy group in Pueblo aims to help teenagers with mental health issues

A New Leaf Therapy
Carl Winder
A therapy group in Pueblo wants to help teenagers with their mental health issues. A New Leaf Therapy received a $25,000 grant from the Pueblo Health Department.
PUEBLO, Colo. — A therapy group in Pueblo wants to help teenagers with their mental health issues. A New Leaf Therapy received a $25,000 grant from the Pueblo Health Department.

The money is being used to help teenagers from 13 to 18 years old with free therapy sessions. This includes the following:

  • horse therapy
  • trauma recovery
  • anxiety group

"Kids are struggling," said Regan Young with A New Leaf Therapy. "I think today there's a lot to navigate in the world. We've seen really big increases in rates of anxiety, depression, PTSD, and ADHD. So, I think that kids need this kind of support and help."
To learn more about the free therapy sessions or to sign up, visit A New Leaf Therapy's website.

