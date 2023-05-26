"The Zeb": Free shuttle marks one year in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The free shuttle service called “Zeb” just reached the one-year mark in downtown Colorado Springs.

When Zeb started a year ago the number of riders in a month was less than a thousand.

“In the last two months we've seen over 10,000 riders every month,” said Downtown Partnership Director of Planning and Mobility, Chelsea Gondeck.

The free shuttle is more than a convenience for riders.

Like enticing walkways, bikes, and electric scooters, the free shuttle eases crowding on roads.

“When you have more people walking around, not in cars, biking around, it becomes really vital for a successful urban core to have infrastructure that supports that,” says Gondeck.

The service started with federal funding from recovery act dollars.

When that expires, showing the success of the program is important to securing another funding source.

“It will be continued to be subsidized to some extent by the Federal Transit Authority,” said Colorado Springs Mayor, John Suthers, “That's just how transit systems work.”

The Zeb runs mainly on Tejon Street in downtown Colorado Springs with small diversions to locations like the Olympic and Paralympic Museum a couple blocks west of Tejon.

