The Winery At Holy Cross Abbey is thrilled to be hosting the 19th annual Harvest Fest

CANON CITY — A big, local tradition returns this weekend to Canon City. From wine tasting to good music, there’s something for everyone at the annual Harvest Fest. The Winery At Holy Cross Abbey in Canon City is thrilled to be back this year and hosting the 19th annual Harvest Fest.

This popular local event had to sit out last year due to the pandemic. So, to make up for lost time, those at the Winery at Holy Cross Abbey are making sure that this year’s Harvest Fest is filled with fun for the entire family to enjoy. The event starts on Saturday at 10 a.m. with a traditional Blessing of the Harvest. Fr. Jesse Perez, of St. Michaels’ Catholic Church will be offering the blessing. Saturday’s activities will run until 6 p.m.

Several local bands will be playing throughout the week, including Deja Bluz and Inman Brothers Band. The weekend will also be filled with food, chili roasting, local art, and several vendors. Sunday’s doors will open at 10 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. For more details, visit our website, koaa.com. Always watching out for you, Colorado Springs, Caroline Peters, News5.

