The Winery At Holy Cross Abbey in Cañon City receives international accolades

CAÑON CITY — A winery in southern Colorado is receiving international accolades. The Winery At Holy Cross Abbey in Cañon City took home five gold medals in the Sunset Magazine International Wine competition.

Below is a list of the awards the winery won:



Best of Class - Wild Cañon Harvest (rosé)

Double Gold - Wild Cañon Harvest (rosé)

Gold - Viognier

Gold - Revelation (Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Cabernet Franc)

Gold - Merlot

Gold - Riesling

"It's just awesome," said Larry Oddo with The Winery At Holy Cross Abbey. "...We pay great attention to... quality and to produce the best... wines that we possibly can. We enter these competitions for affirmation of that and when we get results like this... it kind of makes it all worthwhile."

More than 2,500 wines were part of the competition.

Holy Cross Abbey was one of at least two Colorado wineries to receive awards.

