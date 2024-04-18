The United States Air Force Academy provides updates on construction projects

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The United States Air Force Academy has released updates on four construction projects that are taking place on the base.

The four projects consist of the following:



True North Commons

Falcon Stadium East Club

Madera Cyber Innovation Center

Cadet Chapel

Here is some information about each project:

True North Commons:

This is a 57-acre development that is located outside of the northern security checkpoint. The development contains the 32,000-square-foot Hosmer Visitor Center, as well as the Hotel Polaris which is an accessible hotel that contains 375 rooms, a conference center, and office space.

The new development will serve as an Official Colorado Welcome Center. Construction on this project began in 2022, and is expected to be completed in May of 2024, however, the facilities will not be available to the public until December of 2025. Funding for this project

was made possible through the Colorado Regional Tourism Act tax revenue.

Falcon Stadium East Club:

This project sees the enhancement of the east concourse of the football stadium and will now feature 1,200 premium seats. It will now include its own entrance, heritage plaza, open-air hospitality decks, food and beverage options, restrooms, a merchandise area, and a ticket office.

This project comes as a result of the Defining Our Future campaign that was launched in 2021 by the nonprofit Air Force Academy Foundation and Association of Graduates. Construction began in 2023 and is expected to be finished by September.

Madera Cyber Innovation Center:

The center will be a three-story facility that houses 49,000 square -feet of auditoriums, classrooms, and collaboration space which will allow the Department of Computer and Cyber Sciences to serve more than 1,400 cadets who will be attending courses there annually.

This facility will also be the home to the Air Force CyberWorx. The collaboration spaces will allow academia, industry, and military cyber operators to work together to educate and train future officers of the Air Force and Space Force.

This center was also helped to be funded by the Defining Our Future Campaign. The project started construction in 2020 and is expected to finish in August.

Cadet Chapel:

This chapel was finished being built in 1962, but faced water intrusion issues immediately. Over time, attempts were made to patch the water leakage issues. These attempts were unsuccessful as water leakage has continued to plague the chapel, and efforts have been made to permanently resolve the issue.

WATCH: Air Force Academy Chapel restoration

The restoration project began in 2019 and is slated to be completed in 2027. More information regarding the project can be found here.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.