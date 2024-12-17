The South Academy Boulevard Widening Project will impact traffic beginning December 17

COLORADO SPRINGS — El Paso County is continuing to make progress on the Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Project (MAMSIP).

In their latest traffic advisory release, CDOT warns drivers that areas along South Academy Boulevard may have to adjust to changing road conditions.

The traffic changes are going to "allow crews to work on the outside lanes, install drainage pipes, and prepare to construct a noise barrier," according to El Paso County.

Drivers should use extreme caution on affected I-25 entrance ramps since they have been shortened.

The South Academy Boulevard Widening Project is expected to be completed by early 2026.





