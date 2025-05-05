'The Slab' basketball courts in Pueblo are getting closer to reopening

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A viewer reached out to News5 on Monday, wondering if there was any update on when "The Slab" would open.

"The Slab" is made up of multiple basketball courts off N. Elizabeth Street and W 28th Street in Pueblo. As of Monday morning, it was surrounded by a fence as the Pueblo Parks and Recreation Department partners with the Colorado Lottery for renovations. Originally, the City expected the renovations to be complete by spring of 2024, but now they are eyeing a month just before summer to reopen to the public.

"We had some delays with the concrete work which then pushed back our timeframe for the artists to complete the murals on the courts," Haley Sue Robinson, the Director of Public Affairs for the City of Pueblo, wrote to News5. "We ran into temperature issues in the fall because the temperatures have to be above 40 degrees (including at night) in order to ensure the paint lasts for the murals on the courts. So work has begun to resume and we're looking for an early June date for a grand opening, but don't have it set in stone yet."

The City also hopes to bring summer leagues back to "The Slab."

A major part of the renovations comes in part thanks to Colorado Lottery funds. The courts will feature murals from the following artists:

Tia Monson: A Pueblo muralist with over 20 murals along the Arkansas River Levee. Her design features the Colorado Lottery logo as a basketball and bold “PUEBLO” lettering.

Anthony Marinucci: Combining his passion for art and financial management, Marinucci’s mural integrates the Colorado Lottery logo, Pueblo sun, Rocky Mountains, and the steel mill outline.

Jazelle Bustos: Dedicated to community and cultural celebration, Bustos’ mural depicts a hand reaching for a basketball with dynamic, splattered colors.

Chloe Kelly: Known for her vibrant and abstract works, Kelly’s mural features graffiti-style “PUEBLO SLABS” lettering and a lively depiction of a basketball player.

The renovation includes a new post-tension concrete slab, upgraded posts, backboards, hoops, benches, and LED lighting, with an estimated total cost of $500,000. The project, started in June of 2024.

The rendering of artist's work from the Colorado Lottery can be viewed below:

Colorado Lottery The Slab artist renderings

