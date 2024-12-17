The Salvation Army is in need of desserts for Christmas Day Community Meal

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Officials with The Salvation Army says they're in need of desserts to give out on Christmas Day. They need about 400 desserts to feed those in need.

They're asking for store bought pies and other desserts to feed an expected 2,000 meals.

You can drop off desserts between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at The Salvation Army on Yuma Street, which is located in the Knob Hill area of Colorado Springs.

The Salvation Army will be serving free meals on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:



The Salvation Army Colorado Springs: 908 Yuma Street, Colorado Springs

Manitou Springs City Hall: 606 Manitou Avenue, Manitou Avenue

Fountain Valley Senior Center: 5745 Southmoor Drive, Fountain

Woodland Park Community Church: 900 Evergreen Heights Drive, Woodland Park

