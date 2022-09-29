The Rocky Ford Meloneer is in the running for best food-based Mascot

ROCKY FORD — A unique small-town's Colorado high school mascot is part of a nationwide mascot competition.

Rocky Ford High School is competing to have their mascot in the running for the best high school mascot in the food category.

They are competing against 14 other mascot high schools around the U.S. and two other Colorado high schools with the hopes of becoming the winning melon with their mascot called the Rocky Ford Meloneer.

KOAA News5 spoke with a student about what makes this mascot unique.

"Well you see the melon fields when you pass by the highway we are known for having the sweetest and tastiest melons in the nation so we take pride in that it is interesting and kind of cool," said Mateo Martinez, a Rocky Ford High School senior.

Today, the Rocky Ford Melons and Cantaloupes are world famous, just like the mascot is uniquely an Arkansas Valley treasure. Rocky Ford melons are known to be some of the sweetest in the world due to dramatic temperature changes in the Arkansas Valley from day to nighttime.

Some other mascots in this vote include the Brush Beatdiggers, the Colorado Rocky Mountain Oysters, and Cairo high school Syrup Makers out of Georgia.

Follow this link to vote for the Rocky Ford Meloneers.

