The Review & Preview: The latest on Coronavirus in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — With so much information being announced daily about the COVID-19 pandemic, here is a review and preview of what is going on in Southern Colorado as it pertains to the virus.

The Review

The most significant development last was the retirement of the state health department's COVID-19 dial. The change allows for more local control over capacity limits moving forward. Most counties made no changes while others have adjusted their health orders, depending on their number of positive. All of this is subject to change based on statewide conditions.

But as the dial goes away, we are seeing another rise in cases across the state and hospitalizations. Governor Jared Polis and state health leaders urging everyone to remain vigilant, get vaccinated, wear masks, and maintain social distancing.

The new federal vaccination site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo got underway on Wednesday with more than 100 Fort Carson soldiers helping out. Other members of the same unit from the Mountain Post returned from California after assisting in the public vaccination effort in Los Angeles.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention alongside the Food & Drug Administration paused the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after at least six women reported getting blood clots. One person died. Keep in mind, that is from more than seven million doses distributed. It will be at least another week before that pause may end.

We also heard from the CEO of Pfizer that a third booster shot of the vaccine may be required in a year. The company continues doing research to see how long the current two-shot vaccine remains effective.

And an investigation is underway, involving the Dr. Moma clinic in Colorado Springs which was shut down after it vaccinated thousands of people. The state health department says the vaccinations are invalid for improper handling of the vaccine. The clinic is questioning the investigation and will reportedly address reporters today.

The Preview

Downtown Colorado Springs will see the ribbon-cutting for the brand new soccer complex for the Switchbacks FC at Weidner Field on Friday.

The Rebound Colorado

