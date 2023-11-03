The Resource Exchange teaches how to adapt toys for children with disabilities

COLORADO SPRINGS — For children with special needs, many toys can be difficult to use.

There are toys on the market specifically made for children with disabilities, but they can sometimes be too expensive for families to afford.

That's why today The Resource Exchange (TRE) held a special event for families of children with disabilities.

At the event, family members were taught how they could adapt average toys to make them easier for these kids to use.

The toys were outfitted with special buttons and switches designed to make them more user-friendly for children with special needs.

Grant money was used to buy the toys and the buttons and switches to modify them.

This was the first year TRE was able to hold this event, and they hope to bring it back next year.

This isn't the first event that TRE has hosted to provide toys to children with disabilities.

In June 2021, The Resource Exchange held an event to build toy cars for children with developmental disabilities.

Two teams of therapists, technicians, and volunteers from the Colorado Switchbacks gave two children customized, mini jeeps to help them with their impaired mobility.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.