The Resource Exchange provides kids with mini jeeps to help with mobility impairment

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Resource Exchange held their "Go Baby Go" build day at their offices in Colorado Springs Friday.

The event was an adaptive car-building project for children with developmental disabilities.

Two teams of therapists, technicians, and volunteers from the Colorado Springs Switchbacks provided two children with miniature customized jeeps to help them make developmental strides with their impaired mobility.

"Being able to do something like go baby go and creating these adaptive ride-on cars gets kids out in the community and it allows the community to see how remarkable these kiddos are that we work with every single day," Courtney Kramer with the Resource Exchange said.

The Early Childhood Services Team at the Resource Exchange works with more than 2,200 children from birth through age eight.