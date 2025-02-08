The Pueblo Police Department is working towards reducing major crime in the city

PUEBLO — Major crimes are down in Pueblo, now the police are figuring out ways to keep it that way.

According to the latest numbers, major crimes were down seven percent compared in 2024 compared to 2023. These crimes include homicide, robbery, and auto theft.

The police chief says he feels the numbers are down because of a few reasons, like new state laws, the Real-Time Crime Center, and proactive policing.

"We're not out of the woods. We have a lot of work to do and that's not lost on us here at the public police department, but I think, you know, we saw. You know, in 23 we saw a decrease in crime in 24, we saw a decrease in crime, and this year. We're looking forward to another decrease in crime that's going to take some work." Pueblo Police Chief Chris Noeller

The chief's 2025 goals include hiring and keeping more police officers, along with expanding the Real-Time Crime Center.





