The Pineries Open Space in Black Forest will close until further notice Friday

BLACK FOREST, COLORADO — The Pineries Open Space will close on Friday due to muddy trail conditions, according to El Paso County the closure will last until conditions improve.

In a tweet, Thursday evening, El Paso County announced that the Parks Department made the decision to shut down the park beginning July 7. The department says they will reopen the park when conditions improve.

The 1,070-acre open space sits on the Palmer Divide in the Black Forest. A sprawling trail system that offers over 5 miles of scenic open space, meadows, and if you are lucky wildlife.

The Parks Department says that Black Forest Section 16 will remain open while The Pineries Open Space is closed. Black Forest Section 16 is located about two miles south of the park on Burgess Rd.

